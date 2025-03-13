Texas Tech vs Baylor Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (19-13, 10-10 Big 12) will square off in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 2 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (24-7, 15-5 Big 12) on Thursday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (69.3%)

Before making an informed wager on Texas Tech-Baylor matchup (in which Texas Tech is a 5.5-point favorite and the total is set at 140.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Tech vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Baylor has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 19 times.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 52.4% of the time. That's more often than Baylor covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Red Raiders have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered 10 times in 18 games when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 10 games on the road.

This year, the Bears are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). Away, they are 2-9-0 ATS (.182).

Against the spread, in conference play, Texas Tech is 11-9-0 this year.

Baylor is 8-13-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this year.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 24 games this year and has walked away with the win 19 times (79.2%) in those games.

The Red Raiders have a mark of 16-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -250 or better on the moneyline.

Baylor has yet to win as the moneyline underdog this season, going 3-2.

The Bears have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +202 or longer without earning a win.

Texas Tech has an implied victory probability of 71.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech has a +444 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. It is putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 30th in college basketball and is allowing 66.8 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball.

JT Toppin's 18.1 points per game lead Texas Tech and are 68th in the nation.

Baylor has a +243 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.6 points per game. It is putting up 76.5 points per game, 105th in college basketball, and is giving up 68.9 per contest to rank 86th in college basketball.

Norchad Omier's 15.5 points per game paces Baylor and ranks 223rd in the nation.

The 33.1 rebounds per game the Red Raiders average rank 112th in the country, and are 4.2 more than the 28.9 their opponents grab per contest.

Toppin averages 9.3 rebounds per game (ranking 19th in college basketball) to lead the Red Raiders.

The Bears prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are grabbing 33.0 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.8.

Omier leads the Bears with 10.8 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball).

Texas Tech ranks 12th in college basketball with 106.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 45th in college basketball defensively with 87.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bears' 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 89th in college basketball, and the 89.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 83rd in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!