Texas State vs Southern Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament

The No. 5 seed Texas State Bobcats (19-12, 11-7 Sun Belt) and the No. 8 seed Southern Miss Golden Eagles (17-15, 9-9 Sun Belt) square off in the Sun Belt tournament Friday at Pensacola Bay Center, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas State win (51.1%)

Before you bet on Friday's Texas State-Southern Miss spread (Texas State -0.5) or over/under (140.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas State vs. Southern Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas State has put together a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Southern Miss is 15-15-0 ATS this year.

Texas State covers the spread when it is a 0.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Southern Miss covers as an underdog of 0.5 or more (52.4%).

The Bobcats have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (11-4-0) than they have in road tilts (5-7-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Golden Eagles have a lower winning percentage at home (.455, 5-6-0 record) than away (.467, 7-8-0).

Texas State's record against the spread in conference games is 10-8-0.

Southern Miss is 10-9-0 against the spread in Sun Belt action this year.

Texas State vs. Southern Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas State has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 12 times (85.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Bobcats have been victorious 11 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

Southern Miss has won seven of the 21 games it was the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

The Golden Eagles have a 5-14 record (winning just 26.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas State has a 54.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Texas State vs. Southern Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas State outscores opponents by 3.2 points per game (scoring 73.8 per game to rank 237th in college basketball while giving up 70.6 per outing to rank 92nd in college basketball) and has a +98 scoring differential overall.

DJ Hall's team-leading 15.3 points per game ranks 270th in the country.

Southern Miss has a +21 scoring differential, putting up 74.3 points per game (226th in college basketball) and conceding 73.7 (173rd in college basketball).

Southern Miss' leading scorer, Tylik Weeks, ranks 50th in college basketball, scoring 19.2 points per game.

The Bobcats record 32 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball) while conceding 27.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.9 boards per game.

Hall tops the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (104th in college basketball play).

The Golden Eagles pull down 33.4 rebounds per game (102nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Djahi Binet tops the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball).

Texas State ranks 222nd in college basketball by averaging 96 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 96th in college basketball, allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Eagles record 94.7 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball), while conceding 93.9 points per 100 possessions (146th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!