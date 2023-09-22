Texas State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Texas State Bobcats face the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Texas State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas State: (-880) | Nevada: (+580)

Texas State: (-880) | Nevada: (+580) Spread: Texas State: -17.5 (-106) | Nevada: +17.5 (-114)

Texas State: -17.5 (-106) | Nevada: +17.5 (-114) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas State vs Nevada Betting Trends

Texas State has posted two wins against the spread this year.

One of Texas State's two games this season has hit the over.

Nevada has posted one win against the spread this season.

Nevada has won once ATS (1-1) as a 17.5-point underdog or more this season.

One Nevada game (out of two) has hit the over this season.

Texas State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bobcats win (88%)

Texas State vs Nevada Point Spread

Texas State is favored by 17.5 points (-106 to cover) in this matchup. Nevada, the underdog, is -114.

Texas State vs Nevada Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas State versus Nevada game on September 23 has been set at 59.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Texas State vs Nevada Moneyline

Nevada is the underdog, +580 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a -880 favorite.

Texas State vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas State 44 17 28.3 87 63.0 1 3 Nevada 14.7 127 43.3 124 61.0 1 3

