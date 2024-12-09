Texas A&M vs USC Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Las Vegas Bowl 2024

The college football schedule on Friday includes the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the USC Trojans.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs USC Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-164) | USC: (+136)

Texas A&M: (-164) | USC: (+136) Spread: Texas A&M: -3.5 (-110) | USC: +3.5 (-110)

Texas A&M: -3.5 (-110) | USC: +3.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Texas A&M vs USC Betting Trends

Texas A&M has covered the spread three times in 12 games.

As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Texas A&M has one win ATS (1-5) this season.

This season, seven of Texas A&M's 12 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, USC is 7-5-0 this year.

USC has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, six of USC's 12 games have hit the over.

Texas A&M vs USC Point Spread

Texas A&M is favored by 3.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. USC, the underdog, is -110.

Texas A&M vs USC Over/Under

A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Texas A&M-USC on Dec. 27, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Texas A&M vs USC Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-USC, Texas A&M is the favorite at -164, and USC is +136.

Texas A&M vs. USC Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas A&M 30.3 47 21.2 26 50.2 12 USC 29.8 50 23.5 51 53.9 12

Texas A&M vs. USC Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas A&M vs. USC analysis on FanDuel Research.