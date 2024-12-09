Texas A&M vs USC Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Las Vegas Bowl 2024
The college football schedule on Friday includes the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the USC Trojans.
The college football schedule on Friday includes the Texas A&M Aggies taking on the USC Trojans.
Texas A&M vs USC Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-164) | USC: (+136)
- Spread: Texas A&M: -3.5 (-110) | USC: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Texas A&M vs USC Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has covered the spread three times in 12 games.
- As a 3.5-point or greater favorite, Texas A&M has one win ATS (1-5) this season.
- This season, seven of Texas A&M's 12 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, USC is 7-5-0 this year.
- USC has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.
- This season, six of USC's 12 games have hit the over.
Texas A&M vs USC Point Spread
Texas A&M is favored by 3.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. USC, the underdog, is -110.
Texas A&M vs USC Over/Under
A combined point total of 51.5 has been set for Texas A&M-USC on Dec. 27, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
Texas A&M vs USC Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Texas A&M-USC, Texas A&M is the favorite at -164, and USC is +136.
Texas A&M vs. USC Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Texas A&M
|30.3
|47
|21.2
|26
|50.2
|12
|USC
|29.8
|50
|23.5
|51
|53.9
|12
Texas A&M vs. USC Game Info
- Game day: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Game time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
