Texas A&M vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

SEC action features the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) at home against the Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 2-4 SEC) on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (73.8%)

Texas A&M is an 8.5-point favorite over Oklahoma on Tuesday and the total has been set at 143.5 points. Below are a few betting insights and trends before you decide to wager on the outing.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has compiled a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma is 9-10-0 ATS this season.

Texas A&M covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 57.1% of the time. That's more often than Oklahoma covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Aggies have covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (60%). They have covered six times in 10 games when playing at home and three times in five games when playing on the road.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Sooners had a better winning percentage at home (.500, 9-9-0 record) than away (.333, 3-6-0).

Texas A&M has four wins against the spread in seven conference games this season.

Oklahoma has won twice against the spread in SEC action this season.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite in 11 games this season and has come away with the win nine times (81.8%) in those contests.

The Aggies have been a -400 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Oklahoma has a 4-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Sooners have played as a moneyline underdog of +310 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Texas A&M has a 80% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M has a +191 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. It is putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 166th in college basketball and is giving up 65.8 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.

Zhuric Phelps' 15.1 points per game lead Texas A&M and are 244th in the country.

Oklahoma has a +181 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. It is putting up 79.9 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and is allowing 70.4 per outing to rank 149th in college basketball.

Jalon Moore leads Oklahoma, scoring 18.0 points per game (67th in college basketball).

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 9.2 boards on average. They collect 37.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 15th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.9 per outing.

Solomon Washington paces the Aggies with 5.8 rebounds per game (370th in college basketball play).

The Sooners are 311th in college basketball at 29.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.8 their opponents average.

Moore is 268th in the country with 6.3 rebounds per game, leading the Sooners.

Texas A&M's 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 198th in college basketball, and the 83.1 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 15th in college basketball.

The Sooners score 103.2 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball), while giving up 90.9 points per 100 possessions (151st in college basketball).

