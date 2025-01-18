Texas A&M vs LSU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The LSU Tigers (12-5, 1-3 SEC) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas A&M Aggies (13-4, 2-2 SEC) on January 18, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. LSU Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M win (85.8%)

Texas A&M is an 11.5-point favorite against LSU on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 145.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the game.

Texas A&M vs. LSU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

LSU is 8-9-0 ATS this year.

The Aggies did a better job covering the spread on the road (6-6-0) than they did at home (5-10-0) last season.

Against the spread last season, the Tigers had better results on the road (5-5-0) than at home (6-11-0).

Texas A&M has posted two wins against the spread in conference games this season.

LSU has won once against the spread in SEC action this year.

Texas A&M vs. LSU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win eight times (80%) in those games.

The Aggies have been a -719 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

LSU has won three of the eight games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

The Tigers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +500 or longer.

Texas A&M has an implied victory probability of 87.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M averages 76.9 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per contest (52nd in college basketball). It has a +180 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Zhuric Phelps' team-leading 15.8 points per game ranks 195th in the nation.

LSU has a +192 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.3 points per game. It is putting up 81.0 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and is giving up 69.7 per contest to rank 121st in college basketball.

LSU's leading scorer, Camryn Carter, is 80th in the country, putting up 17.7 points per game.

The Aggies are 10th in the country at 37.5 rebounds per game. That's 9.6 more than the 27.9 their opponents average.

Solomon Washington is 350th in college basketball action with 5.9 rebounds per game to lead the Aggies.

The 36.0 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 37th in college basketball, 4.4 more than the 31.6 their opponents record.

Corey Chest is 151st in the nation with 7.1 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers.

Texas A&M's 96.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 174th in college basketball, and the 83.0 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 23rd in college basketball.

The Tigers average 98.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (129th in college basketball), and concede 84.6 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

