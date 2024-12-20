Texas A&M vs Houston Christian Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

The Texas A&M Aggies (9-2) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Houston Christian Huskies (4-7) on December 20, 2024 at Reed Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Arena: Reed Arena

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas A&M win (99.1%)

Before you decide to wager on Texas A&M-Houston Christian outing (in which Texas A&M is a 31.5-point favorite and the over/under is set at 140.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Friday's game.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Houston Christian is 8-1-0 ATS this year.

As a 31.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Texas A&M is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 2-0 ATS record Houston Christian puts up as a 31.5-point underdog.

At home last season, the Aggies had a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-6-0).

The Huskies have been better against the spread on the road (4-0-0) than at home (4-1-0) this season.

Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M averages 74.6 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (44th in college basketball). It has a +106 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.6 points per game.

Texas A&M's leading scorer, Wade Taylor IV, is 169th in college basketball putting up 16 points per game.

Houston Christian has been outscored by 2.7 points per game (posting 69 points per game, 309th in college basketball, while giving up 71.7 per contest, 198th in college basketball) and has a -30 scoring differential.

Julian Mackey's 15.3 points per game paces Houston Christian and ranks 226th in the nation.

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 10.4 boards on average. They record 38 rebounds per game, which ranks 22nd in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.6 per outing.

Andersson Garcia averages 6.9 rebounds per game (ranking 173rd in college basketball) to lead the Aggies.

The Huskies record 28.3 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) while allowing 31.6 per outing to opponents. They are outrebounded by 3.3 boards per game.

Peyton Rogers is 796th in the country with 4.5 rebounds per game, leading the Huskies.

Texas A&M ranks 239th in college basketball by averaging 93.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 22nd in college basketball, allowing 81.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Huskies score 92.8 points per 100 possessions (251st in college basketball), while giving up 96.4 points per 100 possessions (302nd in college basketball).

