Texas A&M vs Creighton Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Texas A&M Aggies (4-2) face the Creighton Bluejays (4-2) on November 27, 2024. The matchup airs on MAX.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: MAX

MAX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Texas A&M vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Creighton win (54.9%)

Before placing a wager on Wednesday's Texas A&M-Creighton spread (Texas A&M -3.5) or total (143.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas A&M vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Creighton has won just one game against the spread this season.

In home games last season, the Aggies had a worse record against the spread (5-10-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-6-0).

Last year, the Bluejays were 8-8-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they were 8-4-0 ATS (.667).

Texas A&M vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas A&M has been the moneyline favorite in five games this season and has come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

The Aggies have a mark of 3-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -164 or better on the moneyline.

Creighton has not been the moneyline underdog so far this season.

The Bluejays have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas A&M has a 62.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas A&M vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas A&M is outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.3 points per game (171st in college basketball) and allows 64.7 per contest (61st in college basketball).

Zhuric Phelps' team-leading 16.8 points per game ranks 141st in the nation.

Creighton is outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game, with a +68 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.0 points per game (160th in college basketball) and allows 66.7 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

Ryan Kalkbrenner paces Creighton, averaging 19.7 points per game (40th in college basketball).

The Aggies win the rebound battle by an average of 14.5 boards. They are pulling down 41.2 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.7 per contest.

Andersson Garcia leads the Aggies with 7.0 rebounds per game (188th in college basketball action).

The Bluejays win the rebound battle by 8.2 boards on average. They record 40.5 rebounds per game, 14th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 32.3.

Kalkbrenner tops the Bluejays with 8.3 rebounds per game (69th in college basketball).

Texas A&M records 97.0 points per 100 possessions (175th in college basketball), while allowing 81.1 points per 100 possessions (47th in college basketball).

The Bluejays score 96.8 points per 100 possessions (178th in college basketball), while conceding 82.7 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!