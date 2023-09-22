Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Texas A&M Aggies versus the Auburn Tigers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Texas A&M: (-335) | Auburn: (+265)

Texas A&M: (-335) | Auburn: (+265) Spread: Texas A&M: -9.5 (-105) | Auburn: +9.5 (-115)

Texas A&M: -9.5 (-105) | Auburn: +9.5 (-115) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Texas A&M vs Auburn Betting Trends

Texas A&M has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Texas A&M has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Texas A&M's three games have hit the over.

Auburn has posted one win against the spread this season.

Auburn has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (63.5%)

Texas A&M vs Auburn Point Spread

Auburn is a 9.5-point underdog against Texas A&M. Auburn is -115 to cover the spread, and Texas A&M is -105.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Over/Under

The over/under for the Texas A&M versus Auburn matchup on September 23 has been set at 51.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Moneyline

Texas A&M is the favorite, -335 on the moneyline, while Auburn is a +265 underdog.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas A&M 44 17 20.3 49 51.2 2 3 Auburn 39.3 34 12.3 16 55.5 2 3

