Terry McLaurin Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have the eighth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (190.8 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is McLaurin worth considering for his next matchup versus the Falcons? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

McLaurin vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.40

7.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 58.18

58.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

With 32.1 fantasy points this season (6.4 per game), McLaurin is the 44th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 110th among all players.

In his last three games, McLaurin has amassed 17.6 total fantasy points (5.9 per game), grabbing 18 balls (on 21 targets) for 176 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of McLaurin's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Denver Broncos, a matchup in which he posted 11.4 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Terry McLaurin disappointed his fantasy managers against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, when he mustered only 3.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Atlanta this year.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Falcons have allowed a TD catch by six players this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Atlanta has allowed one player to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Falcons have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

