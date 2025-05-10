Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (26-13) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-19)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-110) | ARI: (-106)

LAD: (-110) | ARI: (-106) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164)

LAD: -1.5 (+136) | ARI: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 1-2, 4.36 ERA vs Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.58 ERA

The probable starters are Dustin May (1-2) for the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes (1-1) for the Diamondbacks. May and his team have a record of 2-4-0 against the spread when he starts. May's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Diamondbacks have a 1-5-0 record against the spread in Burnes' starts. The Diamondbacks have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Burnes starts this season.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.2%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Los Angeles is the favorite at -110, and Arizona is -106 playing at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Dodgers are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +136 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -164.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Dodgers versus Diamondbacks on May 10 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 23 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 23 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 38 opportunities.

In 38 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 19-19-0 against the spread.

The Diamondbacks are 6-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Arizona has a record of 6-7 (46.2%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-18-2).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 19-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 45 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .655. He's batting .304 with an on-base percentage of .408.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .341 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs, eight walks and 11 RBIs.

Mookie Betts has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .268 and slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying batters, he is 59th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Betts has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two walks and two RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has 37 hits this season and has a slash line of .366/.436/.703.

Freeman takes a 14-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .500 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, five walks and 15 RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 37 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .481.

Pages takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .295 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and eight RBIs.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a team-high .406 on-base percentage. He's batting .299 and slugging .467.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 18th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Perdomo brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 46 hits and has a club-best .579 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .294.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .210 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

11-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/1/2024: 14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

14-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2024: 8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/30/2024: 10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2024: 9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/3/2024: 12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-4 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/22/2024: 6-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

