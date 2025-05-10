Nuggets vs. Thunder Western Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 11

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ABC

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 6-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -6 227.5 -225 +190

Nuggets vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (52.4%)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 54-26-2 against the spread this season.

The Nuggets have 38 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

This season, Thunder games have hit the over 44 times.

Nuggets games this season have gone over the total in 49 of 82 opportunities (59.8%).

Oklahoma City sports a better record against the spread at home (29-12-1) than it does in road games (25-14-1).

The Thunder have gone over the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 25 of 42 home matchups (59.5%). On the road, they have hit the over in 19 of 40 games (47.5%).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-23-0). On the road, it is .488 (20-20-1).

Nuggets games have finished above the over/under 63.4% of the time at home (26 of 41), and 56.1% of the time away (23 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 boards and 6.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 37.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort averages 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.6 points, 12.7 boards and 10.2 assists. He is also sinking 57.6% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Jamal Murray provides the Nuggets 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Nuggets receive 18.2 points per game from Michael Porter Jr., plus 7 boards and 2.1 assists.

Per game, Christian Braun gives the Nuggets 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Russell Westbrook averages 13.3 points, 4.9 boards and 6.1 assists. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

