Pacers vs. Cavaliers Eastern Semifinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for May 11

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 11, 2025

Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Indiana Pacers are 5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The Pacers have a 2-1 series lead. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -5 231.5 -205 +172

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (55%)

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 47 times in 82 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have 37 wins against the spread in 82 games this year.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 50 times.

The Pacers have gone over the point total 53.7% of the time this year (44 of 82 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (24-16-1) than it has in home games (23-17-1).

The Cavaliers have eclipsed the over/under in the same percentage of games at home as road tilts (61%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.463, 19-21-1 record) than on the road (.439, 18-22-1).

Pacers games have gone above the over/under 53.7% of the time both at home (22 of 41) and away (22 of 41) this year.

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.5 points, 9.3 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Darius Garland's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 40.1% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 17 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

The Pacers are receiving 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Pascal Siakam.

The Pacers are receiving 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Myles Turner.

The Pacers get 16.1 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 9.1 points, 2.4 boards and 4.4 assists. He is draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor.

