Orioles vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Orioles vs Angels Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (14-23) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-22)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network, FDSW, and MASN

Orioles vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-138) | LAA: (+118)

BAL: (-138) | LAA: (+118) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

BAL: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson (Orioles) - 0-1, 14.09 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 1-5, 5.79 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Gibson (0-1, 14.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Jack Kochanowicz (1-5, 5.79 ERA). Gibson has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Gibson's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels have gone 1-6-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in five of Kochanowicz's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (54.4%)

Orioles vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Orioles, Los Angeles is the underdog at +118, and Baltimore is -138 playing on the road.

Orioles vs Angels Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Orioles are +112 to cover, and the Angels are -134.

Orioles vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Orioles-Angels on May 10, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Orioles vs Angels Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 3-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 37 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 12-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels are 11-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.9% of those games).

Los Angeles is 7-11 (winning just 38.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

In the 37 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-16-1).

The Angels have gone 14-23-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins has 28 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345. He has a .228 batting average and a slugging percentage of .439.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has four doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks. He's batting .306 and slugging .561 with an on-base percentage of .387.

O'Hearn heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Adley Rutschman is batting .202 with a .331 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 31 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .450.

Henderson takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has put up a team-high OBP (.331) and slugging percentage (.360). He's batting .248.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 86th, his on-base percentage is 78th, and he is 121st in slugging.

Jorge Soler has eight doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .223. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .290.

His batting average is 124th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 68th in slugging.

Joseph Ward has five doubles, eight home runs and eight walks while batting .176.

Logan O'Hoppe has collected 31 hits while slugging .522. Both lead his team.

Orioles vs Angels Head to Head

5/9/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/24/2024: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/23/2024: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/22/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 3/31/2024: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

13-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/6/2023: 10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/5/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/4/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

