Padres vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Padres vs Rockies Game Info

San Diego Padres (24-13) vs. Colorado Rockies (6-32)

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and SDPA

Padres vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-200) | COL: (+168)

SD: (-200) | COL: (+168) Spread: SD: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118)

SD: -1.5 (-142) | COL: +1.5 (+118) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Bradley Blalock (Rockies) - 0-1, 8.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Stephen Kolek (1-0) to the mound, while Bradley Blalock (0-1) will take the ball for the Rockies. Kolek helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Kolek's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Blalock has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies failed to cover in both opportunities. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for two Blalock starts this season -- they lost both.

Padres vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (71.3%)

Padres vs Rockies Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +168 underdog despite being at home.

Padres vs Rockies Spread

The Padres are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are -142 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +118.

Padres vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Rockies on May 10 is 11.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Padres vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 17 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (76.5%) in those contests.

San Diego has been listed as a favorite of -200 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of their 36 opportunities.

In 36 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 22-14-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've finished 5-29 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, Colorado has a 2-15 record (winning just 11.8% of its games).

The Rockies have played in 37 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-22-1).

The Rockies have a 12-25-0 record ATS this season (covering just 32.4% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 44 hits and an OBP of .385 to go with a slugging percentage of .540. All three of those stats rank first among San Diego hitters this season. He has a .317 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .182 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Manny Machado has an OPS of .857, fueled by an OBP of .379 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season. He's batting .319.

He is eighth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging among qualified batters.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .421 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBIs.

Luis Arraez is batting .290 with a .411 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .242 with a .329 OBP and 15 RBI for San Diego this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 36 hits with a .340 on-base percentage and a .454 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .277.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage is 63rd, and he is 50th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has three doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .226 with four doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Mickey Moniak is hitting .223 with three doubles, four triples, three home runs and eight walks.

Padres vs Rockies Head to Head

5/9/2025: 13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-9 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/13/2025: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/12/2025: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/18/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/17/2024: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/16/2024: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/4/2024: 10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/2/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

