Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 15

The Vanderbilt Commodores (17-7, 5-6 SEC) will try to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Tennessee Volunteers (20-5, 7-5 SEC) on February 15, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (85.7%)

Tennessee is a 12.5-point favorite over Vanderbilt on Saturday and the total is set at 138.5 points. Here are some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the contest.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Vanderbilt has compiled a 15-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

In home games, the Volunteers own a better record against the spread (9-5-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (4-4-0).

The Commodores' winning percentage against the spread at home is .643 (9-5-0). On the road, it is .500 (3-3-0).

Tennessee is 6-6-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Vanderbilt has five wins against the spread in 11 SEC games this year.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has won in 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Volunteers have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -1000 or better.

Vanderbilt has compiled a 3-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Commodores have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +640 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 90.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee's +361 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.3 points per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 59.9 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier's team-leading 17.4 points per game ranks 94th in the nation.

Vanderbilt is outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game, with a +201 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.6 points per game (39th in college basketball) and allows 72.2 per outing (200th in college basketball).

Jason Edwards' team-leading 17.5 points per game rank him 90th in college basketball.

The Volunteers grab 35 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 26.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.2 boards per game.

Igor Milicic Jr. averages eight rebounds per game (ranking 69th in college basketball) to lead the Volunteers.

The Commodores are 217th in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32 their opponents average.

Devin paces the team with eight rebounds per game (69th in college basketball).

Tennessee's 99.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 93rd in college basketball, and the 80.2 points it allows per 100 possessions rank third in college basketball.

The Commodores rank 47th in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 137th defensively with 91.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

