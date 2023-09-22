Tennessee vs UTSA Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Tennessee Volunteers facing the UTSA Roadrunners.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

Tennessee vs UTSA Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-2000) | UTSA: (+980)

Tennessee: (-2000) | UTSA: (+980) Spread: Tennessee: -23.5 (-115) | UTSA: +23.5 (-105)

Tennessee: -23.5 (-115) | UTSA: +23.5 (-105) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs UTSA Betting Trends

Tennessee has posted one win against the spread this year.

Tennessee has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 23.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of two Tennessee games have gone over the point total this season.

UTSA is winless against the spread this season.

One UTSA game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

Tennessee vs UTSA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (90.6%)

Tennessee vs UTSA Point Spread

Tennessee is favored by 23.5 points over UTSA. Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, with UTSA being -105.

Tennessee vs UTSA Over/Under

An over/under of 59.5 has been set for Tennessee-UTSA on September 23, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Tennessee vs UTSA Moneyline

Tennessee is the favorite, -2000 on the moneyline, while UTSA is a +980 underdog.

Tennessee vs. UTSA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Tennessee 31.7 67 18.3 43 56.0 1 3 UTSA 21 107 22.3 63 55.5 1 3

Bet $5 on Volunteers vs. Roadrunners and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. UTSA analysis on FanDuel Research.