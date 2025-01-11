Tennessee vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

SEC action on Saturday will see the the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) visit the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) at Moody Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Game time: 6:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Austin, Texas

Arena: Moody Center

Tennessee vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (60.1%)

Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite over Texas on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 135.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights before making an informed wager on the game.

Tennessee vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 10-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has covered eight times in 15 games with a spread this year.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 63.6% of the time. That's more often than Texas covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (50%).

Against the spread last season, the Volunteers fared better at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Longhorns were better at home (8-10-0) than on the road (4-6-0) last year.

Tennessee vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has yet to lose any of the 10 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Volunteers have been a -235 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Texas has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Longhorns have played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 70.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 20.2 points per game with a +304 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.3 points per game (131st in college basketball) and allows 57.1 per contest (second in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier is 21st in the country with a team-high 19.6 points per game.

Texas has a +267 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.8 points per game. It is putting up 82.7 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and is allowing 64.9 per outing to rank 38th in college basketball.

Tre Johnson leads Texas, scoring 18.4 points per game (54th in college basketball).

The Volunteers come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. They are pulling down 36.5 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.8 per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr.'s 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 34th in college basketball play.

The 33.9 rebounds per game the Longhorns accumulate rank 122nd in college basketball, 4.4 more than the 29.5 their opponents grab.

Arthur Kaluma averages 8.3 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) to lead the Longhorns.

Tennessee averages 101.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (69th in college basketball), and allows 75.0 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Longhorns average 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in college basketball), and concede 85.0 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

