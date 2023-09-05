FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:05 AM

The Tennessee Volunteers sport a record of 4-1 in 2023, ranking as the No. 19 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1VirginiaSeptember 2W 49-13Volunteers (-26.5)55.5
2Austin PeaySeptember 9W 30-13--
3@ FloridaSeptember 16L 29-16Volunteers (-5.5)56.5
4UTSASeptember 23W 45-14Volunteers (-23.5)59.5
5South CarolinaSeptember 30W 41-20Volunteers (-11.5)60.5
7Texas A&MOctober 14-Volunteers (-3)55.5
8@ AlabamaOctober 21-Crimson Tide (-8.5)
Tennessee Last Game

The Volunteers get ready for their next game following a 41-20 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in their most recent game. Against the Gamecocks, Joe Milton led the Vols with 239 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for one TD and two interceptions. On the ground, Jaylen Wright rushed for 123 yards on 16 carries (7.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Squirrel White led the receiving charge against the Gamecocks, hauling in nine passes for 104 yards.

Tennessee Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has won three of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).
  • The Volunteers have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).

