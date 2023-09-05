2023 Tennessee Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:05 AM

The Tennessee Volunteers sport a record of 4-1 in 2023, ranking as the No. 19 team in the country. For the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Tennessee 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Virginia September 2 W 49-13 Volunteers (-26.5) 55.5 2 Austin Peay September 9 W 30-13 - - 3 @ Florida September 16 L 29-16 Volunteers (-5.5) 56.5 4 UTSA September 23 W 45-14 Volunteers (-23.5) 59.5 5 South Carolina September 30 W 41-20 Volunteers (-11.5) 60.5 7 Texas A&M October 14 - Volunteers (-3) 55.5 8 @ Alabama October 21 - Crimson Tide (-8.5) View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Tennessee Last Game

The Volunteers get ready for their next game following a 41-20 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks in their most recent game. Against the Gamecocks, Joe Milton led the Vols with 239 yards on 21-of-32 passing (65.6%) for one TD and two interceptions. On the ground, Jaylen Wright rushed for 123 yards on 16 carries (7.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Squirrel White led the receiving charge against the Gamecocks, hauling in nine passes for 104 yards.

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee has won three of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (75%).

The Volunteers have won 75% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-1).

Find more in-depth analysis about Tennessee on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Tennessee Volunteers on FanDuel today!