FanDuel College Football Promo: 50% Profit Boost for College Football on 8/29/26

The 2026 college football season kicks off on Saturday, August 29, and FanDuel Sportsbook is celebrating with a 50% Profit Boost on any wager for any college football game taking place that day.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Click "Claim Now" on the home page. After clicking "Claim Now" on the Promotion, you will be awarded One (1) 50% Profit Boost Token. Your Profit Boost Token is valid for use on ANY wager for any College Football Games taking place on August 29th, 2026. Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer in order to use the Profit Boost Token. There is a maximum wager associated with your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details. Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. Profit Boost Token expires at 2:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 30th, 2026.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The Promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The Promotion will begin at 12:00 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 and end at 2:00 AM ET on Sunday, August 30th, 2026.

Place Your Bet Today!

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