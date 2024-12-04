Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 1/7/24 Jacksonville Jaguars 20 @ Tennessee Titans 28 11/19/23 Tennessee Titans 14 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 34 1/7/23 Tennessee Titans 16 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 20 12/11/22 Jacksonville Jaguars 36 @ Tennessee Titans 22 12/12/21 Jacksonville Jaguars 0 @ Tennessee Titans 20 10/10/21 Tennessee Titans 37 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 19 12/13/20 Tennessee Titans 31 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 10 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jaguars vs. Titans Rivalry

First meeting: The Jaguars and Titans first faced off on September 3, 1995, with the Titans (then the Houston Oilers) winning 10-3.

The Jaguars and Titans first faced off on September 3, 1995, with the Titans (then the Houston Oilers) winning 10-3. AFC South rivalry: Both teams are members of the AFC South division, guaranteeing two matchups each season, fueling one of the most heated rivalries in the division.

Both teams are members of the AFC South division, guaranteeing two matchups each season, fueling one of the most heated rivalries in the division. Historic playoff matchup: The Titans defeated the Jaguars 33-14 in the 1999 AFC Championship Game, preventing Jacksonville from reaching the Super Bowl despite the Jaguars’ 14-2 regular season.

The Titans defeated the Jaguars 33-14 in the 1999 AFC Championship Game, preventing Jacksonville from reaching the Super Bowl despite the Jaguars’ 14-2 regular season. Titans’ dominance: For much of the rivalry's history, the Titans have held the edge in head-to-head matchups, especially with key wins in critical games.

For much of the rivalry's history, the Titans have held the edge in head-to-head matchups, especially with key wins in critical games. Smashmouth football: Known for hard-hitting, physical games, this rivalry is often characterized by strong defenses and intense running games.

Known for hard-hitting, physical games, this rivalry is often characterized by strong defenses and intense running games. Key players: The rivalry has featured iconic players such as Steve McNair and Eddie George for the Titans, and Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew for the Jaguars.

The rivalry has featured iconic players such as Steve McNair and Eddie George for the Titans, and Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew for the Jaguars. Fan passion: The Jaguars and Titans have dedicated fan bases that make each game highly anticipated by both sides.

The Jaguars and Titans have dedicated fan bases that make each game highly anticipated by both sides. Playoff implications: The rivalry has often influenced playoff standings, with both teams aiming to rise in the AFC South and make postseason runs.

The rivalry has often influenced playoff standings, with both teams aiming to rise in the AFC South and make postseason runs. Recent competitiveness: In recent years, both teams have seen close, competitive matchups, with each team battling to gain momentum within the division.

The Jaguars-Titans rivalry is known for its physicality, passionate fans, and critical games, making it a fierce showdown in the AFC South each season.

