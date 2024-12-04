menu item
NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
1/7/24Jacksonville Jaguars20@Tennessee Titans28
11/19/23Tennessee Titans14@Jacksonville Jaguars34
1/7/23Tennessee Titans16@Jacksonville Jaguars20
12/11/22Jacksonville Jaguars36@Tennessee Titans22
12/12/21Jacksonville Jaguars0@Tennessee Titans20
10/10/21Tennessee Titans37@Jacksonville Jaguars19
12/13/20Tennessee Titans31@Jacksonville Jaguars10

Jaguars vs. Titans Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Jaguars and Titans first faced off on September 3, 1995, with the Titans (then the Houston Oilers) winning 10-3.
  • AFC South rivalry: Both teams are members of the AFC South division, guaranteeing two matchups each season, fueling one of the most heated rivalries in the division.
  • Historic playoff matchup: The Titans defeated the Jaguars 33-14 in the 1999 AFC Championship Game, preventing Jacksonville from reaching the Super Bowl despite the Jaguars’ 14-2 regular season.
  • Titans’ dominance: For much of the rivalry's history, the Titans have held the edge in head-to-head matchups, especially with key wins in critical games.
  • Smashmouth football: Known for hard-hitting, physical games, this rivalry is often characterized by strong defenses and intense running games.
  • Key players: The rivalry has featured iconic players such as Steve McNair and Eddie George for the Titans, and Fred Taylor and Maurice Jones-Drew for the Jaguars.
  • Fan passion: The Jaguars and Titans have dedicated fan bases that make each game highly anticipated by both sides.
  • Playoff implications: The rivalry has often influenced playoff standings, with both teams aiming to rise in the AFC South and make postseason runs.
  • Recent competitiveness: In recent years, both teams have seen close, competitive matchups, with each team battling to gain momentum within the division.

The Jaguars-Titans rivalry is known for its physicality, passionate fans, and critical games, making it a fierce showdown in the AFC South each season.

