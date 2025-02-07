Taylor Swift Special Bets for Super Bowl LIX

Taylor Swift will likely to make her second Super Bowl appearance this weekend in New Orleans when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. To celebrate, FanDuel has a number of different Swiftie-themed bets to choose from.

Check out these Super Bowl LIX bets named after Taylor Swift songs, available at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Taylor Swift Special Bets

Cruel Summer: Travis Kelce Under 50.5 Receiving Yards And Chiefs to Lose (+360)

Travis Kelce Under 50.5 Receiving Yards And Chiefs to Lose (+360) How Did it End: Travis Kelce to Score a TD in the 4th Quarter (+570)

Travis Kelce to Score a TD in the 4th Quarter (+570) The Man: Patrick Mahomes to Record 300+ Passing Yards & 3+ Passing TDs (+570)

Patrick Mahomes to Record 300+ Passing Yards & 3+ Passing TDs (+570) You Need to Calm Down: Saquon Barkley 125+ Rushing Yards & Score 2+ Touchdowns (+590)

Saquon Barkley 125+ Rushing Yards & Score 2+ Touchdowns (+590) Wildest Dreams: Travis Kelce 100+ Receiving Yards and 8+ Receptions (+630)

Travis Kelce 100+ Receiving Yards and 8+ Receptions (+630) 13: Chiefs to Score Exactly 13 Points in the 1st Half (+880)

Chiefs to Score Exactly 13 Points in the 1st Half (+880) Blank Space: Travis Kelce to have a Reception of 30+ Yards & Score a TD (+920)

Travis Kelce to have a Reception of 30+ Yards & Score a TD (+920) Down Bad: Eagles to Score 2+ TDs in First Quarter (+1040)

Eagles to Score 2+ TDs in First Quarter (+1040) Mastermind: Chiefs Defense to Score First TD of the Game (+2500)

Chiefs Defense to Score First TD of the Game (+2500) Clean: Chiefs to Win Each Quarter (+2500)

Where to Place Taylor Swift Special Bets

FanDuel customers can find these Swiftie Special bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Taylor Swift Super Bowl Bingo Card

To add to the fun, we’ve created a Taylor Swift Super Bowl Bingo Card for Swifties and football fans alike.

You can download the FanDuel Research Taylor Swift Super Bowl Bingo Card here.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!