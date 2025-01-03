Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints : Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date Visitor Score Home Score 10/13/24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 51 @ New Orleans Saints 27 12/31/23 New Orleans Saints 23 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13 10/1/23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26 @ New Orleans Saints 9 12/5/22 New Orleans Saints 16 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 9/18/22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 @ New Orleans Saints 10 12/19/21 New Orleans Saints 9 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 10/31/21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27 @ New Orleans Saints 36 View Full Table ChevronDown

Buccaneers vs. Saints Rivalry

First meeting : The Buccaneers and Saints first faced off on December 11, 1977, with the Buccaneers winning 33-14, marking the beginning of their rivalry in the NFC South.

NFC South rivals : Both teams are part of the NFC South division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which adds to the competitiveness and intensity of their rivalry.

All-time series : As of 2023, the Saints hold a lead in the all-time series.

Quarterback matchups : The rivalry has featured notable quarterbacks, including Drew Brees for the Saints and Tom Brady for the Buccaneers, adding star power and excitement to their matchups.

Defensive battles : The rivalry is often characterized by intense defensive performances, with both teams boasting strong defensive units that have produced numerous turnovers in key games.

Playoff implications : The Buccaneers and Saints have faced each other in crucial games with playoff implications, particularly in the 2020 season when they met in the playoffs after splitting their regular-season matchups.

Home-field advantage : Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium and the Saints at the Caesars Superdome, creating electric atmospheres during matchups.

Fan engagement : The rivalry has generated passionate fan engagement, with both Buccaneers and Saints fans exhibiting strong loyalty and enthusiasm for their teams, often leading to spirited interactions during games.

Recent competitiveness: The rivalry has seen renewed competitiveness in recent years, particularly with the Buccaneers' rise in performance after acquiring Tom Brady and the Saints' consistent playoff appearances.

The Buccaneers-Saints rivalry is characterized by its competitive nature, memorable moments, and passionate fan bases, making it one of the notable rivalries in the NFL.

