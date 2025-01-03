FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints : Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints : Head-to-Head Results and Rivalry History

Win/Loss History

Date
Visitor
Score
Home
Score
10/13/24Tampa Bay Buccaneers51@New Orleans Saints27
12/31/23New Orleans Saints23@Tampa Bay Buccaneers13
10/1/23Tampa Bay Buccaneers26@New Orleans Saints9
12/5/22New Orleans Saints16@Tampa Bay Buccaneers17
9/18/22Tampa Bay Buccaneers20@New Orleans Saints10
12/19/21New Orleans Saints9@Tampa Bay Buccaneers0
10/31/21Tampa Bay Buccaneers27@New Orleans Saints36

Buccaneers vs. Saints Rivalry

  • First meeting: The Buccaneers and Saints first faced off on December 11, 1977, with the Buccaneers winning 33-14, marking the beginning of their rivalry in the NFC South.
  • NFC South rivals: Both teams are part of the NFC South division, ensuring at least two matchups each season, which adds to the competitiveness and intensity of their rivalry.
  • All-time series: As of 2023, the Saints hold a lead in the all-time series.
  • Quarterback matchups: The rivalry has featured notable quarterbacks, including Drew Brees for the Saints and Tom Brady for the Buccaneers, adding star power and excitement to their matchups.
  • Defensive battles: The rivalry is often characterized by intense defensive performances, with both teams boasting strong defensive units that have produced numerous turnovers in key games.
  • Playoff implications: The Buccaneers and Saints have faced each other in crucial games with playoff implications, particularly in the 2020 season when they met in the playoffs after splitting their regular-season matchups.
  • Home-field advantage: Historically, both teams have enjoyed success at home, with the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium and the Saints at the Caesars Superdome, creating electric atmospheres during matchups.
  • Fan engagement: The rivalry has generated passionate fan engagement, with both Buccaneers and Saints fans exhibiting strong loyalty and enthusiasm for their teams, often leading to spirited interactions during games.
  • Recent competitiveness: The rivalry has seen renewed competitiveness in recent years, particularly with the Buccaneers' rise in performance after acquiring Tom Brady and the Saints' consistent playoff appearances.

The Buccaneers-Saints rivalry is characterized by its competitive nature, memorable moments, and passionate fan bases, making it one of the notable rivalries in the NFL.

