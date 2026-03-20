Sweet 16 Predictions: Updated Picks and Best Bets for Confirmed Round of 32 Teams

The NCAA Tournament is already taking shape, and with several first-round games complete, we now have a clearer picture of the path to the Sweet 16.

If you're looking for March Madness predictions, Sweet 16 picks, and best bets today, the key edge comes from focusing on confirmed Round of 32 matchups — where we can properly evaluate form, matchups, and momentum.

Here are the best bets and predictions for teams most likely to reach the Sweet 16 based on games already set.

East Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Duke (1) vs. TCU (9)

Duke survived an early scare against Siena, while TCU edged Ohio State in a close game.

This matchup favors Duke’s overall talent and depth.

Why Duke advances:

Superior shot creation

Depth advantage

Higher offensive ceiling

Pick: Duke to reach Sweet 16

Louisville (6) vs. Michigan State (3)

Louisville knocked off South Florida, but Michigan State looked dominant in its first-round win.

Why Michigan State advances:

Physical defense

More consistent offensive structure

Tournament experience

Pick: Michigan State to reach Sweet 16

West Region Sweet 16 Predictions

High Point (12) vs. Arkansas (4)

High Point pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, but Arkansas presents a major step up in competition.

Why Arkansas advances:

Athleticism and size

Defensive versatility

Ability to control tempo

Pick: Arkansas to reach Sweet 16

Texas (11) vs. Gonzaga (3)

Texas already proved its upside with a win over BYU and now becomes one of the most dangerous teams in the field.

Why Texas is live:

Strong guard play

Momentum from first-round win

Ability to score in bunches

Pick: Texas to reach Sweet 16 (Upset)

South Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Vanderbilt (5) vs. Nebraska (4)

One of the most competitive matchups on the board.

Why Nebraska advances:

Defensive consistency

Balanced roster

Better control of tempo

Pick: Nebraska to reach Sweet 16

VCU (11) vs. Illinois (3)

VCU pulled off a major upset over North Carolina and now faces a high-powered Illinois team.

Why Illinois advances:

Elite offensive efficiency

Depth advantage

Ability to handle defensive pressure

Pick: Illinois to reach Sweet 16

Texas A&M (10) vs. Houston (2)

Houston handled its opener comfortably and remains one of the most complete teams in the field.

Why Houston advances:

Elite defense

Physicality

Tournament experience

Pick: Houston to reach Sweet 16

Midwest Region Sweet 16 Predictions

Michigan (1) vs. Saint Louis (9)

Saint Louis was one of the most impressive teams of the first round, scoring over 100 points.

But Michigan remains one of the most balanced teams in the tournament.

Why Michigan advances:

Size and depth advantage

Strong two-way play

Ability to control pace

Pick: Michigan to reach Sweet 16

Best Sweet 16 Upset Picks (From Confirmed Matchups)

Texas (11) over Gonzaga

Already beat BYU

Strong guard play

Momentum + scoring upside

High Point (12) over Arkansas

Already pulled one upset

Playing with confidence

High-variance scoring profile

Best Bets to Reach the Sweet 16

Based only on confirmed matchups:

Duke to reach Sweet 16

Michigan State to reach Sweet 16

Arkansas to reach Sweet 16

Texas to reach Sweet 16

Illinois to reach Sweet 16

Houston to reach Sweet 16

Michigan to reach Sweet 16

Final Thoughts

As the bracket takes shape, the edge shifts from pre-tournament projections to reacting to real results and confirmed matchups.

Key takeaways:

11-seeds continue to provide value

Momentum matters more after the first round

Top seeds remain strong — but not untouchable

Focusing on teams already through and matchups already set is the best way to stay ahead of the market.

Sweet 16 Picks (Confirmed Path Only)