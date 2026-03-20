Sweet 16 Predictions: Updated Picks and Best Bets for Confirmed Round of 32 Teams
The NCAA Tournament is already taking shape, and with several first-round games complete, we now have a clearer picture of the path to the Sweet 16.
If you're looking for March Madness predictions, Sweet 16 picks, and best bets today, the key edge comes from focusing on confirmed Round of 32 matchups — where we can properly evaluate form, matchups, and momentum.
Here are the best bets and predictions for teams most likely to reach the Sweet 16 based on games already set.
East Region Sweet 16 Predictions
Duke (1) vs. TCU (9)
Duke survived an early scare against Siena, while TCU edged Ohio State in a close game.
This matchup favors Duke’s overall talent and depth.
Why Duke advances:
- Superior shot creation
- Depth advantage
- Higher offensive ceiling
Pick: Duke to reach Sweet 16
Louisville (6) vs. Michigan State (3)
Louisville knocked off South Florida, but Michigan State looked dominant in its first-round win.
Why Michigan State advances:
- Physical defense
- More consistent offensive structure
- Tournament experience
Pick: Michigan State to reach Sweet 16
West Region Sweet 16 Predictions
High Point (12) vs. Arkansas (4)
High Point pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, but Arkansas presents a major step up in competition.
Why Arkansas advances:
- Athleticism and size
- Defensive versatility
- Ability to control tempo
Pick: Arkansas to reach Sweet 16
Texas (11) vs. Gonzaga (3)
Texas already proved its upside with a win over BYU and now becomes one of the most dangerous teams in the field.
Why Texas is live:
- Strong guard play
- Momentum from first-round win
- Ability to score in bunches
Pick: Texas to reach Sweet 16 (Upset)
South Region Sweet 16 Predictions
Vanderbilt (5) vs. Nebraska (4)
One of the most competitive matchups on the board.
Why Nebraska advances:
- Defensive consistency
- Balanced roster
- Better control of tempo
Pick: Nebraska to reach Sweet 16
VCU (11) vs. Illinois (3)
VCU pulled off a major upset over North Carolina and now faces a high-powered Illinois team.
Why Illinois advances:
- Elite offensive efficiency
- Depth advantage
- Ability to handle defensive pressure
Pick: Illinois to reach Sweet 16
Texas A&M (10) vs. Houston (2)
Houston handled its opener comfortably and remains one of the most complete teams in the field.
Why Houston advances:
- Elite defense
- Physicality
- Tournament experience
Pick: Houston to reach Sweet 16
Midwest Region Sweet 16 Predictions
Michigan (1) vs. Saint Louis (9)
Saint Louis was one of the most impressive teams of the first round, scoring over 100 points.
But Michigan remains one of the most balanced teams in the tournament.
Why Michigan advances:
- Size and depth advantage
- Strong two-way play
- Ability to control pace
Pick: Michigan to reach Sweet 16
Best Sweet 16 Upset Picks (From Confirmed Matchups)
Texas (11) over Gonzaga
- Already beat BYU
- Strong guard play
- Momentum + scoring upside
High Point (12) over Arkansas
- Already pulled one upset
- Playing with confidence
- High-variance scoring profile
Best Bets to Reach the Sweet 16
Based only on confirmed matchups:
- Duke to reach Sweet 16
- Michigan State to reach Sweet 16
- Arkansas to reach Sweet 16
- Texas to reach Sweet 16
- Illinois to reach Sweet 16
- Houston to reach Sweet 16
- Michigan to reach Sweet 16
Final Thoughts
As the bracket takes shape, the edge shifts from pre-tournament projections to reacting to real results and confirmed matchups.
Key takeaways:
- 11-seeds continue to provide value
- Momentum matters more after the first round
- Top seeds remain strong — but not untouchable
Focusing on teams already through and matchups already set is the best way to stay ahead of the market.
Sweet 16 Picks (Confirmed Path Only)
- Duke
- Michigan State
- Arkansas
- Texas
- Nebraska
- Illinois
- Houston
- Michigan