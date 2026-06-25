Sweden vs. Japan World Cup Prediction Today: Picks, Best Bets and Props (June 25)

Sweden vs. Japan Picks in Summary

Alexander Isak to Score or Assist (+140)

The 2026 World Cup group stage continues today as we are now into the final round of the group stage.

At 7 p.m. ET, Japan battles Sweden.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Japan vs Sweden

After an injury-plagued and underwhelming first campaign at Liverpool, Isak has looked back to his best through two World Cup matches, notching a goal and three assists. He's been his usual threat in the box but has also been dropping deeper and creating more than usual, forming a nice partnership with Viktor Gyökeres.

On three points, Sweden can qualify automatically with a win versus Japan and would likely be in good shape with a draw. In short, they have a lot to play for, and both of these sides have played an open style thus far, with there being 12 combined goals in Sweden's two matches and eight in Japan's.

Sweden will likely continue to create chances like they have all tourney, and I like Isak to record either a goal or assist.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played Paraguay and Australia. Their last group match comes versus Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.