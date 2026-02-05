Bulls at Raptors Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Chicago Bulls face the Toronto Raptors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Bulls at Raptors Props and Best Bets

The Chicago Bulls are tearing it down, trading away Nikola Vucevic and Coby White. With Josh Giddey out injured, the Bulls will be a skeleton crew tonight. As weird as it is to say, Ayo Dosunmu could be Chicago's number-one option against Toronto. I don't see that going well.

Dosunmu is questionable with a hamstring injury. Assuming he suits up, the under on his points prop is my favorite way to bet this game.

For the year, Dosunmu is averaging 15.0 points per game in something of a breakout season. He's producing career-best clips in both points and shots (10.8) per game.

He's been good, but 20.5 points is a high bar. Dosunmu has netted at least 21 points only twice across his last 14 games, averaging 16.6 points per night in that time.

On top of that, Toronto is a difficult matchup as the Raptors rank sixth in defensive rating this campaign.

Jalen Smith is another Bulls player who should have to shoulder more of the load. But unlike Dosunmu, Smith's lines haven't jumped too much as a result of the Bulls' situation. I like these odds on him to sink at least two threes.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Jalen Smith -128 View more odds in Sportsbook

On the year, Smith is shooting 38.6% from downtown and is hitting 1.6 threes per game. Over the last 12 games, he's taking 4.8 triples per night and making an average of 2.1 per game. And now the Bulls are super short-handed, which will likely thrust Smith into a starting gig, a spot he's held in each of the last two games.

Smith has drilled at least two threes in a whopping nine of his last 10 games. I'm backing him to do it once more.

YOU can choose either of the following NBA rewards: ONE 50% profit boost token to use on a 3+ Leg SGP/SGP+ wager or TWO 25% profit boost tokens to use on ANY wagers for any NBA games on February 5th, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

