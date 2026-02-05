Warriors at Suns Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Phoenix Suns take on the Golden State Warriors?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Warriors at Suns Props and Best Bets

The Warriors have been playing super fast lately, and that pushes me toward the over -- even with Stephen Curry out and Devin Booker doubtful.

Total Points Over Feb 6 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Without Jimmy Butler since mid-January and sans Curry in two of the last four games, the Warriors have ramped up the speed, operating at the NBA's third-fastest pace over the past five games. That's a noticeable deviation from their season-long pace, which ranks just 14th.

The Suns' offense will likely welcome the fast pace. Phoenix is playing some good ball on offense despite being without Booker. Over the last 10 games, the Suns sit 10th in offensive rating. They've netted at least 126 points in two of their past three games.

Given the Warriors' pace and the Suns' offensive form, the over is the side I want to be on.

Will Richard's role has been tough to nail down for most of the season, and even with the Warriors' key absences lately, the rookie's minutes have been all over the place. With that said, I'm willing to roll the dice on the over on his points prop.

Will Richard - Points Will Richard Over Feb 6 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Richard's minutes log over the last five games looks like this: 13, 15, 20, 28 and 24. The 28-minute game came in one of Curry's recent absences, but so did the 13-minute outing last time out. As I said, it's about impossible to confidently project what Richard's minutes will be.

That can work in our favor, though -- his volatile role makes it hard to handicap his lines, and he's plenty capable of scoring at least seven points.

Richard has totaled at least 10 points in two of his last five games. He's taken at least eight shots in three of those five contests, and he's a solid three-point shooter, hitting 35.4% of his treys this season.

Richard poured in 20 points against the Suns back on December 20th, and that came in 19 minutes in a game in which Curry played. I'm also interested in Richard to score 10-plus points at +230 odds.

To Score 10+ Points To Score 10+ Points Will Richard +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

