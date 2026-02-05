3 Best NBA Player Props for Thursday 2/5/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Today

Jalen Duren should have a field day against the Washington Wizards.

Washington has been getting torched by centers all season, giving up the fourth-most points per game to the position (24.5) as well as the most rebounds per night to centers (16.8).

Duren is averaging 18.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. He's faced Washington once already this year, and he lit them up for a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double.

It's fair to have some concerns about the lopsided spread (14.5), but Duren just put up 21 points and 10 rebounds two games ago in 24 minutes in a 130-77 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

If you're not a fan of the -185 odds, you can pair it with the Detroit Pistons to win to get the odds down to -144.

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the best stories in the NBA of late, and Brandon Miller has been a big part of their ascension. But he's in a tough spot tonight against the Houston Rockets.

Houston is just a difficult matchup all the way around. Not only are the Rockets excellent defensively, ranking fifth in defensive rating on the year, they also play at the fourth-slowest pace. They're permitting the second-fewest points per game to shooting guards (19.6), as well.

Miller's season-long average of 20.6 points is right at this line. He's been a little worse in the scoring department on the road (19.8 points per game) than at home (21.5), and he'll likely see plenty of defensive menace Amen Thompson today.

All in all, Miller's points under is one of my favorite bets today.

Tyrese Maxey is making 3.4 triples per game this campaign. The Los Angeles Lakers are a sublime matchup for him to get hot from downtown.

LA has had a lot of trouble slowing point guards this year. PGs are scoring 27.2 points per game on the Lakers (fourth-most) over the last 15 games while making 4.0 threes per night (most) in that time.

Maxey doesn't need much encouragement to let it rip from three. He's taking 8.8 three-point attempts per game this year and has fired off at least eight threes in four of his past five games.

In his lone previous game against the Lakers this season, Maxey went 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. I'm intrigued by these odds on him to hit four threes tonight.

