Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 7: Are the Bears Legit?

Six weeks are in the books. Whose Super Bowl LIX odds moved the most over the last week?

Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Kansas City Chiefs +500 San Francisco 49ers +700 Baltimore Ravens +750 Buffalo Bills +850 Detroit Lions +950 Houston Texans +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Biggest Risers

Chicago Bears

Bears Super Bowl Odds: +4500 (+5500 in Week 6)

The Chicago Bears' positive start to the season continued in Week 6 with a 35-16 beatdown of the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. It was the Bears' third straight win, and it sure looks like Caleb Williams is figuring things out as he's got seven TDs to one pick over the three-game winning streak.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they have a very difficult schedule the rest of the way.

They have yet to play a divisional game, meaning they have two games apiece against all of the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. All three of those teams are pretty dang good. In addition to that, the Bears also face the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. They get the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots in Week 9 and Week 10. Outside of those two games, the Bears may be underdogs in the rest of their contests.

That's the main reason Chicago has just +192 odds to make the NFL playoffs despite the 4-2 start.

Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers Super Bowl Odds: +5000 (+6000 in Week 6)

Coming off their bye, the Los Angeles Chargers notched an impressive road win over the Denver Broncos, leading 23-0 entering the fourth before holding on for a 23-16 victory.

The Bolts are 3-2 and have made huge strides defensively in Year 1 of the Jim Harbaugh Era, ranking third overall in schedule-adjusted defense, per our numbers. They've yet to allow more than 20 points in a game. The O is lagging behind (23rd), but there's no question Harbaugh has improved the Chargers' defense.

The road win in Denver against a Broncos team that had won three straight dropped LA's Super Bowl odds from +6000 to +5000. It could be the start of a run, as well, as the Bolts have some winnable games coming up -- starting this week at the Cardinals, a game where the Chargers are 2.5-point favorites.

Biggest Fallers

New Orleans Saints

Saints Super Bowl Odds: +4000 (+6500 in Week 6)

So, it looks like the New Orleans Saints are bad again.

A red-hot 2-0 start where New Orleans' offense was lights-out moved the Saints' Super Bowl odds to +3300 heading into Week 3 -- a far cry from their +10000 odds prior to Week 1. But they're now at +6500 to win it all after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put up 51 points at the Superdome in Week 6.

The Saints are 2-4 and look like a pretty average team -- 16th defensively and 14th offensively. After scoring 91 points over the first two weeks, they've totaled 76 points in the four games since. They're two games behind both the Bucs and Atlanta Falcons in the division and stand at +1100 odds to win the NFC South.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds: +3400 (+2500 in Week 6)

Week 6 was an ugly one for the Dallas Cowboys.

We all know Dallas' defense is short-handed and that the Detroit Lions are legit, but to lose 47-9 at home? Yikes.

The loss dropped the Cowboys' Super Bowl odds from +2500 to +3400. Dallas opened the year at +1800, the ninth-shortest odds.

There are, however, some reasons for optimism. The bye comes at a great time as Dallas desperately needs to get healthy, and the Cowboys -- who are 3-3 -- are only one game back in the NFC East. They trail both the Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles and get to face each twice the rest of the way.

