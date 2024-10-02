menu item
NFL

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 5: The Commanders Are on the Rise

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 5: The Commanders Are on the Rise

We're through four weeks, and while the top of the Super Bowl LIX odds market has a lot of familiar faces, there are some teams whose odds have shifted significantly in just the past week.

With Week 4 in the books, let's take a look at the big movers from this last week.

Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New Orleans Saints

New York Giants Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Giants

New York Jets Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Washington Commanders

Biggest Risers

Washington Commanders

Commanders Super Bowl Odds: +5000 (+9500 in Week 4)

In Week 4, the Washington Commanders won their third straight game, shortening their Super Bowl odds from +9500 to +5000. Their title odds were +12000 before Week 1. With Jayden Daniels -- who is a -150 favorite in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds -- playing at a high level, Washington can be a threat this year. Despite the 3-1 start, they're listed at just +150 odds to make the NFL playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens Super Bowl Odds: +800 (+1300 in Week 4)

After back-to-back losses to open the season, the Baltimore Ravens are looking like the contender we all knew they were, and they sport the third-shortest Super Bowl odds (+800). Baltimore throttled the Buffalo Bills last week and is now just a game out of first in the division. By the AFC North odds, the Ravens are a sizable -135 favorite. This week, Baltimore travels to the Cincinnati Bengals in a key divisional clash. With a win, Baltimore can drop the Bengals to 1-4.

Biggest Fallers

New Orleans Saints

Saints Super Bowl Odds: +5000 (+3200 in Week 4)

A once-promising start has turned the other direction. The Saints have dropped two in a row and sit at 2-2. Oh, and now they're going on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where New Orleans is a 5.5-point underdog. The Saints' Super Bowl odds got to +3200 last week, but they've since ballooned to +5000. They own +220 odds to win the NFC South, which ranks third behind the Atlanta Falcons (+165) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+195).

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds: +11000 (+7500 in Week 4)

The Miami Dolphins opened the campaign with legit title hopes, boasting the 12th-shortest Super Bowl odds (+2200). They now sit at the eighth-longest odds, moving from +7500 a week ago to +11000 now. The injury to Tua Tagovailoa has derailed their season. Miami carries a 1-3 record after four games, and they just lost by 19 at home to a meh Tennessee Titans squad. Once Tua returns, Miami's margin for error will be very slim, which is why they've got +270 odds to make the NFL playoffs.

