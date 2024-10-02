Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 5: The Commanders Are on the Rise
We're through four weeks, and while the top of the Super Bowl LIX odds market has a lot of familiar faces, there are some teams whose odds have shifted significantly in just the past week.
With Week 4 in the books, let's take a look at the big movers from this last week.
Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.
And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Biggest Risers
Washington Commanders
Commanders Super Bowl Odds: +5000 (+9500 in Week 4)
In Week 4, the Washington Commanders won their third straight game, shortening their Super Bowl odds from +9500 to +5000. Their title odds were +12000 before Week 1. With Jayden Daniels -- who is a -150 favorite in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds -- playing at a high level, Washington can be a threat this year. Despite the 3-1 start, they're listed at just +150 odds to make the NFL playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens Super Bowl Odds: +800 (+1300 in Week 4)
After back-to-back losses to open the season, the Baltimore Ravens are looking like the contender we all knew they were, and they sport the third-shortest Super Bowl odds (+800). Baltimore throttled the Buffalo Bills last week and is now just a game out of first in the division. By the AFC North odds, the Ravens are a sizable -135 favorite. This week, Baltimore travels to the Cincinnati Bengals in a key divisional clash. With a win, Baltimore can drop the Bengals to 1-4.
Biggest Fallers
New Orleans Saints
Saints Super Bowl Odds: +5000 (+3200 in Week 4)
A once-promising start has turned the other direction. The Saints have dropped two in a row and sit at 2-2. Oh, and now they're going on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where New Orleans is a 5.5-point underdog. The Saints' Super Bowl odds got to +3200 last week, but they've since ballooned to +5000. They own +220 odds to win the NFC South, which ranks third behind the Atlanta Falcons (+165) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+195).
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Super Bowl Odds: +11000 (+7500 in Week 4)
The Miami Dolphins opened the campaign with legit title hopes, boasting the 12th-shortest Super Bowl odds (+2200). They now sit at the eighth-longest odds, moving from +7500 a week ago to +11000 now. The injury to Tua Tagovailoa has derailed their season. Miami carries a 1-3 record after four games, and they just lost by 19 at home to a meh Tennessee Titans squad. Once Tua returns, Miami's margin for error will be very slim, which is why they've got +270 odds to make the NFL playoffs.
