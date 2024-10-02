Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 5: The Commanders Are on the Rise

We're through four weeks, and while the top of the Super Bowl LIX odds market has a lot of familiar faces, there are some teams whose odds have shifted significantly in just the past week.

With Week 4 in the books, let's take a look at the big movers from this last week.

Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Kansas City Chiefs +500 San Francisco 49ers +650 Baltimore Ravens +800 Buffalo Bills +1000 Detroit Lions +1100 Houston Texans +1300 View more odds in Sportsbook

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Biggest Risers

Washington Commanders

Commanders Super Bowl Odds: +5000 (+9500 in Week 4)

In Week 4, the Washington Commanders won their third straight game, shortening their Super Bowl odds from +9500 to +5000. Their title odds were +12000 before Week 1. With Jayden Daniels -- who is a -150 favorite in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds -- playing at a high level, Washington can be a threat this year. Despite the 3-1 start, they're listed at just +150 odds to make the NFL playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens Super Bowl Odds: +800 (+1300 in Week 4)

After back-to-back losses to open the season, the Baltimore Ravens are looking like the contender we all knew they were, and they sport the third-shortest Super Bowl odds (+800). Baltimore throttled the Buffalo Bills last week and is now just a game out of first in the division. By the AFC North odds, the Ravens are a sizable -135 favorite. This week, Baltimore travels to the Cincinnati Bengals in a key divisional clash. With a win, Baltimore can drop the Bengals to 1-4.

Biggest Fallers

New Orleans Saints

Saints Super Bowl Odds: +5000 (+3200 in Week 4)

A once-promising start has turned the other direction. The Saints have dropped two in a row and sit at 2-2. Oh, and now they're going on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs, a game where New Orleans is a 5.5-point underdog. The Saints' Super Bowl odds got to +3200 last week, but they've since ballooned to +5000. They own +220 odds to win the NFC South, which ranks third behind the Atlanta Falcons (+165) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+195).

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Super Bowl Odds: +11000 (+7500 in Week 4)

The Miami Dolphins opened the campaign with legit title hopes, boasting the 12th-shortest Super Bowl odds (+2200). They now sit at the eighth-longest odds, moving from +7500 a week ago to +11000 now. The injury to Tua Tagovailoa has derailed their season. Miami carries a 1-3 record after four games, and they just lost by 19 at home to a meh Tennessee Titans squad. Once Tua returns, Miami's margin for error will be very slim, which is why they've got +270 odds to make the NFL playoffs.

