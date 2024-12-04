Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 14: Are the 49ers Done?

With another action-packed week in the books, we are 13 weeks into the 2024 NFL season. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Detroit Lions +290 Philadelphia Eagles +500 Buffalo Bills +500 Kansas City Chiefs +550 Baltimore Ravens +1000 Green Bay Packers +1400 Minnesota Vikings +1700 Pittsburgh Steelers +2400 Los Angeles Chargers +3000 Houston Texans +3400 Denver Broncos +4800 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +6000 Seattle Seahawks +6000 Washington Commanders +7000 Los Angeles Rams +9000 Arizona Cardinals +9000 Atlanta Falcons +9000 San Francisco 49ers +13000 Miami Dolphins +15000 Cincinnati Bengals +28000 Indianapolis Colts +28000 New Orleans Saints +100000 Dallas Cowboys +100000 Carolina Panthers +100000 Cleveland Browns +100000 Tennessee Titans +100000 New York Jets +100000 Chicago Bears +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Notable Odds

Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds: +550

Week 12 was the first time anyone other than the Kansas City Chiefs was the Super Bowl favorite. Now KC has dropped to fourth in the Super Bowl odds, and they're not even the AFC favorite, with the Buffalo Bills (+500) passing the Chiefs.

Kansas City's 11-1 record looks nice, but there are some issues once you pop the hood. The Chiefs own just the 10th-best point differential (+54) and have beaten the lowly Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders by a combined five points over the last two weeks. While there's certainly something to be said for grinding out wins despite not being at your best, if KC keeps playing with fire, they'll eventually get burned.

However, the Chiefs did this sort of thing last year -- KC had just the sixth-best point differential (+77) in 2023 -- and we know how that turned out. Time will tell if the Chiefs can get back on track, but they're not performing like an elite team on either side of the ball, with their offense ranking 9th and defense sitting 13th, per numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics.

Washington Commanders

Commanders Super Bowl Odds: +7000

Entering Week 10, the Washington Commanders' Super Bowl odds stood at +2200. Heading into Week 14, Washington's title odds have ballooned to +7000.

Starting with Week 10, Washington has lost three of four, including dropping a pivotal NFC East game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They're 2.5 games back of Philly in the division and are longshots to catch the Eagles, sporting +2100 odds to win the NFC East. Washington is likely headed for a Wild Card spot, which will make their postseason path out of the NFC a really tough one.

The Commanders got back on track a bit in Week 13, especially offensively, as they routed the Tennessee Titans, 42-19. Washington's offense ranks 3rd overall on the season, but their defense is down at 26th.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers Super Bowl Odds: +13000

The San Francisco 49ers entered the campaign as one of the Super Bowl favorites, and they maintained that position most of the season in spite of some underwhelming results. Just two weeks ago, they had the seventh-best Super Bowl odds (+1700).

Well, the wheels have totally fallen off over the last two weeks. Back-to-back road games at the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills were always going to be a tall task, but the Niners weren't competitive in either game, losing by 28 and 25 points. Yikes. On top of that, Christian McCaffrey appears to be done for the season after sustaining an injury in the Buffalo contest.

Despite San Fran's +13000 Super Bowl odds and 5-7 record, there's a sliver of hope for them. The NFC West is still very much up for grabs, and although the Niners are two games back of the Seahawks, San Fran's +1400 NFC West odds aren't that long. The division is likely going to be their easiest route to the playoffs as the final Wild Card spot currently belongs to the 8-5 Commanders.

The 49ers close out the season with games against the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. They'd likely need to win out to challenge for the NFC West crown, but there's still a lot of talent on this roster.

