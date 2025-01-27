Why the Kansas City Chiefs Will Win Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to be making their fifth Super Bowl appearance in the last six years following their 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. As the Chiefs hope to secure their third consecutive Super Bowl win, they'll face a familiar foe as the Philadelphia Eagles will be representing the NFC in the big game for the second time in the last three seasons.

When Kansas City and Philadelphia met two years ago in Super Bowl LVII, the final score was 38-35 in favor of the Chiefs. FanDuel Research's Austan Kas has discussed the betting trends for Super Bowl LIX, and the current odds suggest we could be in store for another competitive matchup between KC and Philly.

With both teams getting a bit of time before the Super Bowl gets underway, let's take a look at the Chiefs' case to emerge victorious in Super Bowl LIX.

The Case for the Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LIX

Which Matchups Favor the Chiefs Over the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX?

Similar to every other team the Chiefs face, they have the edge over the Eagles at the quarterback position. Regardless of his regular season numbers, Patrick Mahomes remains the league's best signal-caller, and he continues to deliver when it matters most as he's entering this year's Super Bowl with an impressive 17-2 record in his postseason career.

While Mahomes and Jalen Hurts aren't going to play defense against each other, the outcome of the Super Bowl can certainly be decided by which quarterback performs better. Even with Hurts coming off one of his best passing -- and overall -- performances of the season in the NFC Championship, Mahomes gives the Chiefs the edge at the most important position in football.

On the defensive side of the ball, All-Pro Chris Jones could have an advantage over the banged-up interior offensive line of the Eagles. Despite Jones registering his lowest sack total (5.0) since his rookie season, he still led all defensive tackles in pass-rush win rate (16%) while being double-teamed on 70% of his pass-rushing snaps, per ESPN.

Entering the NFC title contest, Philly made a change at center with starter Cam Jurgens dealing with a back injury, only for Landen Dickerson -- who moved from guard to center in Jurgens' absence -- to suffer a knee injury in the win over the Washington Commanders. Although Jurgens and Dickerson will have a couple of weeks to get healthier, Kansas City will likely test them by deploying Jones in the interior often.

The Chiefs' Keys to Victory in Super Bowl LIX

Containing Saquon Barkley is easier said than done for any defense, but the Chiefs can't let the dynamic back for the Eagles run rampant in the Super Bowl. After posting 119 rushing yards on 25 carries in the Wild Card Round versus the Green Bay Packers, Barkley has gashed the Los Angeles Rams and Commanders for a combined 323 rushing yards and 5 rushing touchdowns in back-to-back weeks.

Additionally, Barkley has reeled off multiple touchdowns of 60-plus yards in Philly's last two playoff matchups as he's capable of taking any handoff the distance. Even though Kansas City's defense has shown weaknesses against the run in the playoffs thus far, preventing Barkley from generating chunk plays on the ground is crucial in the Super Bowl.

As for the Chiefs' offense, their success could rely on how their offensive line handles the Eagles' formidable pass rush. Mahomes excels at not taking sacks, but Philly's defense features a ton of talent in the trenches.

If the Chiefs can keep Barkley somewhat contained in the running game while potentially deploying a quick passing game to combat the Eagles' dominant pass rush, Kansas City could be on its way to hoisting a Lombardi Trophy once more.

