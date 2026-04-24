Suns vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 25

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a 2-0 lead into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which airs on NBC/Peacock at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 214.5 points.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 214.5 -420 +330

Suns vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (57.2%)

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 39-42-1 against the spread this season.

The Suns have played 82 games, with 47 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have gone over the total 45 times this season.

Suns games this year have gone over the point total 37 times in 82 opportunities (45.1%).

Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread at home (19-23-0) than it does in road games (20-19-1).

At home, the Thunder eclipse the over/under 52.4% of the time (22 of 42 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 57.5% of games (23 of 40).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.561, 23-17-1 record) than away (.585, 24-16-1).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (36.6%, 15 of 41) compared to on the road (53.7%, 22 of 41).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 31.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Chet Holmgren's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 8.9 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 55.7% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 3.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell averages 13.6 points, 3.3 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 34.7% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 assists and 9.4 rebounds.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26.1 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists. He is also draining 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Per game, Collin Gillespie gets the Suns 12.7 points, 4.1 boards and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is sinking 42% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Suns are getting 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

The Suns receive 11.7 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 8 boards and 1 assists.

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