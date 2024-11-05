Suns vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 6

Suns vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSSUN

The Phoenix Suns (6-1) will attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Miami Heat (3-3) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at Footprint Center as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSUN. The over/under is set at 222.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -5.5 -110 -110 222.5 -108 -112 -230 +190

Suns vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (64.9%)

Suns vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Suns have gone 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have covered the spread two times this season.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under five times out of six chances this season.

Heat games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 27.1 points, 6.6 boards and 3.4 assists.

Devin Booker averages 24.7 points, 4 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per contest.

Tyus Jones is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 boards and 6.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale averages 10 points, 6.6 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 50% from the floor and 46.7% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.2 points, 3.8 boards and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Heat Leaders

Jimmy Butler averages 18.7 points, 5 boards and 5.7 assists. He is also draining 48% of his shots from the field.

The Heat receive 15.3 points per game from Bam Adebayo, plus 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

The Heat receive 21.8 points per game from Tyler Herro, plus 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Terry Rozier averages 16 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is making 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

The Heat are receiving 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez.

