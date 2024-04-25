Strikeout Prop Bets to Target for Thursday 4/25/24

The lengthy MLB season offers a wide array of bets via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Strikeout props are among the popular lines offered. These bets can focus on the over/under of a starting pitcher's strikeout total or alternate lines can be utilized for more intriguing odds.

In this piece, we will dive into the stats to back our favorite strikeout props of the day across the MLB's slate. Which pitchers taking the mound could rack up Ks or which may stumble? We have plenty of tools available that can help us zero in on the top picks, and we'll use stats from numberFire's daily fantasy baseball projections, Baseball Savant, and FanGraphs.

Here are some of the most enticing strikeout props at FanDuel Sportsbook for today's games.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Strikeout Props

The Los Angeles Dodgers have coasted against the Washington Nationals and are looking to complete the sweep tonight. Despite the Dodgers winning the first two games 4-1 and 11-2, Washington has actually avoided strikeouts. They are averaging only 6.0 Ks per game in this series.

Los Angeles' rookie Yoshinobu Yamamoto continues to impress through five starts with a 2.59 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) while ranking in the 90th percentile of strikeout percentage (K%). He's reached at least eight strikeouts in two of his last three appearances. Will Yamamoto keep rolling in the strikeout department?

The Nats hold the 14th-lowest K% and are tied for the 7th-lowest swinging-strike percentage. Let's take some time to focus on the swinging-strike percentage. This could be the key for Washington avoiding Ks, for Yamamoto is in the 85th percentile of whiff rate.

I'm expecting an off-night Yamamoto as the under is an intriguing side.

Some of the pitching props are carrying underwhelming lines for the Oakland Athletics against the New York Yankees. However, one of the sides with plus odds is calling my name.

A 7.5 strikeout total is about as big as it gets, and taking the over is certainly bold. Plus, Nestor Cortes is only in the 56th percentile of K%.

However, Cortes' strikeout numbers are on the rise. We must keep in mind the season is young and Cortes has started in only five games. These are still small sample sizes; not every metric is an ultimate deciding factor.

The Yanks' starter ranked in the 77th, 73rd, and 64th percentiles of K% in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons. He totaled only seven Ks over his first two starts and is now averaging 7.0 strikeouts over the past three outings. Cortes comes off his strongest K total yet as he struck out nine batters while allowing no runs in seven innings of work.

Thursday's opponent only provides more support for the over. The A's have the highest K% in baseball and had the fourth-highest mark in K% last season.

Cortes is warming up and posted an impressive K total in his most recent start. Oakland's batting order is still struggling with the second-fewest runs per game and second-lowest batting average. This is shaping up to be a deep start for Cortes while he stacks strikeouts.

