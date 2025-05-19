Starting Lineup and Betting Odds for the 2025 Indy 500: Robert Shwartzman on the Pole

Indianapolis 500 week started with a bang during Sunday's pole qualifying session.

Rookie Robert Shwartzman -- who has never run an oval race in the NTT Indycar Series, much less the Indy 500 -- locked down the top spot in Prema Racing's first crack at the race. Shwartzman is more known for his road-racing skill as he served as Ferrari's F1 reserve driver in previous seasons before transitioning to IndyCar this year.

After the stunner, Shwartzman is now +2500 to win the race in FanDuel Sportsbook's Indy 500 betting odds. Alex Palou -- who will start on the second row in sixth place -- is the favorite at +600.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson is making his second attempt to run "The Double," completing both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 in the same day. Last year, Larson finished 18th in Indy but missed the start of the Coke 600 due to rain delays. The race never got going again after Larson finally arrived in Charlotte due to lingering drizzle.

Here's the full starting grid for Sunday's race along with each driver's odds to win as of Monday morning.

(UPDATE: Josef Newgarden and Will Power were originally slated to start 11th and 12th, respectively, but have since been pushed to the back of the field due to violations during the weekend's qualifying sessions.)

2025 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid and Betting Odds

Driver Starting Position Betting Odds Robert Shwartzman 1 2500 Takuma Sato 2 2100 Pato O'Ward 3 700 Scott Dixon 4 900 Felix Rosenqvist 5 1700 Alex Palou 6 600 David Malukas 7 2200 View Full Table ChevronDown

