NHL
Stars vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Dallas Stars taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Sharks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (34-18-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-34-7)
- Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-285)
|Sharks (+230)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (69.1%)
Stars vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -110 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -110.
Stars vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Sharks game on February 8, with the over available at +108 and the under at -132.
Stars vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +230 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -285 favorite on the road.