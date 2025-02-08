Stars vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Dallas Stars taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Stars vs Sharks Game Info

Dallas Stars (34-18-2) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-34-7)

Date: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-285) Sharks (+230) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (69.1%)

Stars vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -110 to cover the spread, and the Stars are -110.

Stars vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Sharks game on February 8, with the over available at +108 and the under at -132.

Stars vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is a +230 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -285 favorite on the road.

