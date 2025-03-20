Stars vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

In NHL action on Thursday, the Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Stars vs Lightning Game Info

Dallas Stars (43-21-3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-23-5)

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Lightning Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-128) Lightning (+106) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (52.5%)

Stars vs Lightning Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Stars are +194 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -245.

Stars vs Lightning Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Lightning on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Stars vs Lightning Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Stars, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +106, and Dallas is -128 playing at home.

