NHL

Stars vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Thursday, the Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Lightning Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (43-21-3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-23-5)
  • Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Lightning Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-128)Lightning (+106)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Lightning Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (52.5%)

Stars vs Lightning Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Stars are +194 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -245.

Stars vs Lightning Over/Under

  • The over/under for Stars-Lightning on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Stars vs Lightning Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Stars, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +106, and Dallas is -128 playing at home.

