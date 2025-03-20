NHL
Stars vs Lightning Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20
In NHL action on Thursday, the Dallas Stars face the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Stars vs Lightning Game Info
- Dallas Stars (43-21-3) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (39-23-5)
- Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Lightning Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-128)
|Lightning (+106)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Lightning Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Lightning win (52.5%)
Stars vs Lightning Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Lightning. The Stars are +194 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are -245.
Stars vs Lightning Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Lightning on March 20 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
Stars vs Lightning Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Lightning-Stars, Tampa Bay is the underdog at +106, and Dallas is -128 playing at home.