NHL

Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 10

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Thursday, versus the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-22-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (53-21-4)
  • Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-132)Jets (+110)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (51.5%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+186 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -235.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Jets on April 10, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Jets reveal Dallas as the favorite (-132) and Winnipeg as the underdog (+110) on the road.



