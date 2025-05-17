Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

In NHL action on Saturday, the Dallas Stars play the Winnipeg Jets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Jets Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ABC

Stars vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-152) Jets (+126) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (53.4%)

Stars vs Jets Puck Line

The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +164.

Stars vs Jets Over/Under

The Stars-Jets matchup on May 17 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Stars vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Stars, Winnipeg is the underdog at +126, and Dallas is -152 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!