NHL
Stars vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
In NHL action on Saturday, the Dallas Stars play the Winnipeg Jets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Jets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-26-6) vs. Winnipeg Jets (56-22-4)
- Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ABC
Stars vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-152)
|Jets (+126)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.4%)
Stars vs Jets Puck Line
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +164.
Stars vs Jets Over/Under
- The Stars-Jets matchup on May 17 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.
Stars vs Jets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Stars, Winnipeg is the underdog at +126, and Dallas is -152 playing at home.