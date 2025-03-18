NHL
Stars vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 18
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Anaheim Ducks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Ducks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (42-21-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (29-31-7)
- Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-360)
|Ducks (+280)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (75.2%)
Stars vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Ducks. The Stars are -138 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are +112.
Stars vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Ducks game on March 18 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.
Stars vs Ducks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Ducks, Dallas is the favorite at -360, and Anaheim is +280 playing on the road.