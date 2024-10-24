menu item
NHL

Stars vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Bruins Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (3-3-1)
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Stars (-120)Bruins (+100)5.5

Stars vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (52.6%)

Stars vs Bruins Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Stars vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Stars versus Bruins on October 24 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Stars vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Bruins moneyline has Dallas as a -120 favorite, while Boston is a +100 underdog at home.

