Stars vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins.
Stars vs Bruins Game Info
- Dallas Stars (5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (3-3-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Stars (-120)
|Bruins (+100)
|5.5
Stars vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (52.6%)
Stars vs Bruins Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Stars vs Bruins Over/Under
- Stars versus Bruins on October 24 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.
Stars vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Stars vs Bruins moneyline has Dallas as a -120 favorite, while Boston is a +100 underdog at home.