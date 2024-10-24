Stars vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Boston Bruins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines

Stars vs Bruins Game Info

Dallas Stars (5-2) vs. Boston Bruins (3-3-1)

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-120) Bruins (+100) 5.5

Stars vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks

Prediction: Stars win (52.6%)

Stars vs Bruins Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Stars vs Bruins Over/Under

Stars versus Bruins on October 24 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Stars vs Bruins Moneyline

The Stars vs Bruins moneyline has Dallas as a -120 favorite, while Boston is a +100 underdog at home.

