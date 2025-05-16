Red Sox vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Boston Red Sox playing the Atlanta Braves.

Red Sox vs Braves Game Info

Boston Red Sox (22-23) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-22)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and FDSSO

Red Sox vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-112) | ATL: (-104)

BOS: (-112) | ATL: (-104) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155)

BOS: +1.5 (-188) | ATL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Red Sox vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 4-2, 1.93 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 1-3, 3.97 ERA

The Red Sox will call on Garrett Crochet (4-2) versus the Braves and Chris Sale (1-3). When Crochet starts, his team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season. Crochet's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Braves are 2-7-0 against the spread when Sale starts. The Braves were named the moneyline underdog for one Sale start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (52.8%)

Red Sox vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Red Sox, Atlanta is the underdog at -104, and Boston is -112 playing at home.

Red Sox vs Braves Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Braves are +155 to cover, while the Red Sox are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Red Sox versus Braves on May 16 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -106 and the under set at -114.

Red Sox vs Braves Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (51.5%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 17-13 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 45 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox have posted a record of 23-22-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have gone 3-7 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Atlanta has a 3-7 record (winning only 30% of its games).

The Braves have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times this season for a 15-24-4 record against the over/under.

The Braves have covered 46.5% of their games this season, going 20-23-0 against the spread.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman has 55 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .589, both of which lead Boston hitters this season. He has a .314 batting average and an on-base percentage of .392.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 12th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Bregman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .279 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers leads Boston in OBP (.395) this season, fueled by 47 hits.

Jarren Duran is batting .253 with a .298 OBP and 23 RBI for Boston this season.

Duran enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with a double and three RBIs.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna a has .413 on-base percentage to lead the Braves. He's batting .264 while slugging .436.

Including all qualifying players, he is 66th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 66th in slugging.

Matt Olson is hitting .214 with six doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is currently 142nd in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Austin Riley has 52 hits with a .462 slugging percentage, both team-best statistics for the Braves.

Ozzie Albies is batting .217 with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

