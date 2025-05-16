Royals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 16

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Kansas City Royals take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Royals vs Cardinals Game Info

Kansas City Royals (25-20) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-20)

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Friday, May 16, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and FDSMW

Royals vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-148) | STL: (+126)

KC: (-148) | STL: (+126) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

KC: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Royals vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cole Ragans (Royals) - 2-2, 4.20 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 3-2, 4.36 ERA

The Royals will look to Cole Ragans (2-2) against the Cardinals and Andre Pallante (3-2). Ragans and his team have a record of 3-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Ragans' team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. The Cardinals have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Pallante's eight starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have a 4-3 record in Pallante's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Royals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (57.5%)

Royals vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -148 favorite at home.

Royals vs Cardinals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Royals are +136 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -164.

Royals vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Royals-Cardinals contest on May 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Royals vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (68.4%) in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 7-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 15 of their 45 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 45 games with a line this season, the Royals have a mark of 24-21-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals are 16-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.3% of those games).

St. Louis is 4-6 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 44 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-19-2).

The Cardinals have a 25-19-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has 54 hits and an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .520. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season. He has a .312 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .295 with 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks, while slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among all qualified, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 38 hits this season and has a slash line of .220/.269/.364.

Jonathan India has one home run, 12 RBI and a batting average of .244 this season.

India takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .256 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .373.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 78th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Nootbaar heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .293 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Brendan Donovan leads his team with 51 hits and a .376 OBP, with a team-leading .448 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .313.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Nolan Arenado is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

Willson Contreras has seven doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while hitting .256.

