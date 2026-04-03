NHL
Stars vs Avalanche NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4
The Colorado Avalanche versus the Dallas Stars is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-15-10) vs. Dallas Stars (45-19-12)
- Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ABC
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-113)
|Stars (-106)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (52.6%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Stars. The Avalanche are +210 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -265.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Stars, on April 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Colorado is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -106 underdog at home.