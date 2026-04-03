Stars vs Avalanche NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Dallas Stars is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (49-15-10) vs. Dallas Stars (45-19-12)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ABC

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-113) Stars (-106) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (52.6%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Stars. The Avalanche are +210 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -265.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

Avalanche versus Stars, on April 4, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

Colorado is a -113 favorite on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -106 underdog at home.

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