St. John's vs Xavier Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 22

The St. John's Red Storm (16-3, 7-1 Big East) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Xavier Musketeers (12-7, 4-4 Big East) on January 22, 2025. The Musketeers have won three games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Xavier Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (78.2%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's St. John's-Xavier spread (St. John's -8.5) or total (149.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Xavier: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has covered 11 times in 19 games with a spread this season.

Xavier has covered 11 times in 19 matchups with a spread this year.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Xavier is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 8-5 ATS record St. John's racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

The Red Storm have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered two times in four opportunities on the road.

The Musketeers have been better against the spread on the road (4-2-0) than at home (6-5-0) this year.

Against the spread, in conference play, St. John's is 4-4-0 this year.

Xavier has covered the spread six times in eight Big East games.

St. John's vs. Xavier: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been victorious in 15, or 93.8%, of the 16 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Storm have yet to lose in 13 games when named as moneyline favorite of -385 or better.

Xavier has gone 1-6 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Musketeers have played as a moneyline underdog of +300 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. John's has a 79.4% chance of pulling out a win.

St. John's vs. Xavier Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's is outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game with a +276 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.6 points per game (56th in college basketball) and gives up 66.1 per contest (44th in college basketball).

RJ Luis leads St. John's, recording 17.8 points per game (74th in the nation).

Xavier has a +162 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.5 points per game. It is putting up 77.3 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.8 per contest to rank 102nd in college basketball.

Xavier's leading scorer, Zach Freemantle, is 114th in the country, putting up 16.8 points per game.

The 37.2 rebounds per game the Red Storm average rank 15th in college basketball, and are 6.9 more than the 30.3 their opponents pull down per contest.

Zuby Ejiofor tops the team with 8.2 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball play).

The Musketeers record 31.2 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball), compared to the 30.5 of their opponents.

Freemantle leads the Musketeers with 7.8 rebounds per game (92nd in college basketball).

St. John's averages 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (147th in college basketball), and gives up 79.7 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Musketeers average 100.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (78th in college basketball), and allow 89.5 points per 100 possessions (127th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!