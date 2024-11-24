St. John's vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 24

The Georgia Bulldogs (5-1) hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the St. John's Red Storm (5-1) on November 24, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Game time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

St. John's vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (73.4%)

Before you bet on Sunday's St. John's-Georgia spread (St. John's -8.5) or over/under (149.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. John's vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

Against the spread last year, the Red Storm fared worse when played at home, covering eight times in 16 home games, and six times in 11 road games.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (9-9-0) last season. On the road, it was .800 (8-2-0).

St. John's vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been listed as the moneyline favorite five times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Red Storm have been a -334 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Georgia has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Bulldogs have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 77% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's outscores opponents by 19.0 points per game (scoring 86.2 per game to rank 35th in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 106th in college basketball) and has a +114 scoring differential overall.

RJ Luis' 17.3 points per game lead St. John's and are 128th in the nation.

Georgia's +91 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 84.0 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.8 per contest (136th in college basketball).

Asa Newell leads Georgia, averaging 15.5 points per game (247th in college basketball).

The Red Storm win the rebound battle by an average of 8.3 boards. They are recording 37.0 rebounds per game (74th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.7 per outing.

Luis paces the team with 6.7 rebounds per game (264th in college basketball action).

The Bulldogs win the rebound battle by 15.6 boards on average. They collect 38.8 rebounds per game, 36th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 23.2.

Newell's 7.0 rebounds per game lead the Bulldogs and rank 204th in the nation.

St. John's records 103.8 points per 100 possessions (76th in college basketball), while giving up 80.9 points per 100 possessions (56th in college basketball).

The Bulldogs' 103.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 79th in college basketball, and the 84.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 121st in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!