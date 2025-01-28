St. John's vs Georgetown Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 28

The St. John's Red Storm (17-3, 8-1 Big East) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Georgetown Hoyas (13-7, 4-5 Big East) on January 28, 2025 at Capital One Arena.

St. John's vs. Georgetown Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Game time: 6:30 PM ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Washington D.C.

Arena: Capital One Arena

St. John's vs. Georgetown Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (58.3%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's St. John's-Georgetown spread (St. John's -4.5) or over/under (140.5 points).

St. John's vs. Georgetown: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has compiled a 12-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgetown has compiled an 11-9-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Georgetown is 4-2 against the spread compared to the 10-7 ATS record St. John's puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When playing at home, the Red Storm have a better record against the spread (8-5-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-2-0).

The Hoyas have been better against the spread on the road (4-3-0) than at home (7-6-0) this year.

St. John's has beaten the spread five times in nine conference games.

Georgetown is 5-4-0 against the spread in Big East action this year.

St. John's vs. Georgetown: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been victorious in 16, or 94.1%, of the 17 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Red Storm have been victorious 16 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -182 or shorter on the moneyline.

Georgetown has won two of the eight games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

The Hoyas are 2-4 (winning just 33.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 64.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Georgetown Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's has a +284 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.2 points per game. It is putting up 80.6 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball and is allowing 66.4 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball.

RJ Luis' team-leading 17.8 points per game ranks 75th in the country.

Georgetown puts up 72.2 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (32nd in college basketball). It has a +142 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Thomas Sorber's team-leading 14.8 points per game rank him 275th in the country.

The Red Storm pull down 36.9 rebounds per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 30.0 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.9 boards per game.

Zuby Ejiofor is 60th in college basketball action with 8.2 rebounds per game to lead the Red Storm.

The Hoyas pull down 33.8 rebounds per game (109th in college basketball) while conceding 29.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Sorber tops the team with 9.1 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball).

St. John's records 97.2 points per 100 possessions (145th in college basketball), while allowing 80.1 points per 100 possessions (sixth in college basketball).

The Hoyas rank 244th in college basketball with 93.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st defensively with 84.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

