Spurs vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 21

Spurs vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas Coverage: KENS and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (29-26) are favored (-3.5) to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (24-29) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, February 21, 2025 at Moody Center. The contest airs on KENS and FDSDET. The over/under is set at 232.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -3.5 232.5 -166 +140

Spurs vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (54.7%)

Spurs vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a game 29 times this season (29-23-3).

In the Spurs' 53 games this season, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times out of 53 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have hit the over on 29 of 53 set point totals (54.7%).

At home, Detroit owns a worse record against the spread (12-13-2) compared to its ATS record on the road (17-10-1).

In home games, the Pistons eclipse the over/under 51.9% of the time (14 of 27 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 53.6% of games (15 of 28).

In 2024-25 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.481, 13-14-0 record) than on the road (.462, 12-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have finished over less often at home (14 of 27, 51.9%) than away (15 of 26, 57.7%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.4 points, 6.3 boards and 9.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren averages 10.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 69.4% from the field (fourth in NBA).

Tobias Harris averages 13.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 made treys (third in NBA).

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.9 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.3 points for the Spurs, plus 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

The Spurs get 24.7 points per game from De'Aaron Fox, plus 4.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Per game, Chris Paul provides the Spurs 9.2 points, 4 boards and 8.2 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Spurs are getting 12.8 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

The Spurs get 11.8 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

