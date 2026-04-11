Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Spurs vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ALT, KTVD, FDSSW, and ESPN

A pair of streaking teams meet when the San Antonio Spurs (62-19) host the Denver Nuggets (53-28) on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Spurs are 1.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Nuggets, winners of 11 straight. The point total is 238.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -1.5 238.5 -120 +102

Spurs vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (67.3%)

Spurs vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Spurs are 43-33-4 against the spread this season.

In the Nuggets' 81 games this year, they have 43 wins against the spread.

This season, 35 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total.

Nuggets games this year have gone over the total in 51 of 81 opportunities (63%).

At home, San Antonio sports a worse record against the spread (19-16-3) compared to its ATS record on the road (24-17-1).

At home, the Spurs eclipse the total 43.6% of the time (17 of 39 games). They've hit the over in 42.9% of games on the road (18 of 42 contests).

Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .488 (20-21-0). Away, it is .575 (23-17-0).

In terms of the over/under, Nuggets games have gone over 23 of 41 times at home (56.1%), and 28 of 40 away (70%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

De'Aaron Fox averages 18.5 points, 3.7 boards and 6.2 assists, shooting 48.8% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per game.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson averages 13.1 points, 5.4 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 52% from the field and 36.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.2 points, 1.6 assists and 5.8 rebounds.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic's numbers on the season are 27.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game. He is also draining 56.9% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.4 boards and 7.1 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.3% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with an average of 3.3 treys (fifth in NBA).

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.8 points, 3.9 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is sinking 46.9% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Cameron Johnson provides the Nuggets 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.